Compass vs The Real Brokerage
Tech-forward brokerage with proprietary listing-marketing platform vs Tech + AI-forward brokerage with stock + revenue share.
Reviewed by SofaBrain Editorial Team
Editorial Team · Last reviewed 2026-05-20
Net-income side by side
Computed at the realtor median: $120,000 annual GCI ÷ 12 transactions per year. Adjust the inputs on the live commission calculator.
Compass
$96,000
estimated net take-home
The Real Brokerage
$106,920
estimated net take-home
Feature matrix
|Feature
|Compass
|Real
|Commission model
|split
|cap
|Default split
|80/20
|85/15
|Annual cap
|—
|$12,000
|Monthly fee
|—
|$30
|Per-transaction fee
|—
|$30
|Royalty fee
|—
|—
|Training program
|standard
|standard
|Lead program
|optional
|agent-sourced
|Stock awards
|—
|✓
|Profit share
|—
|—
|Sponsorship residual
|—
|✓
|Publicly traded
|COMP
|REAX
|Approx agent count
|29,000
|28,000
|Headquarters
|New York, NY
|Toronto, ON / Miami, FL
|Founded
|$2,012
|$2,014
Best/worst fit for Compass
Best for: Productive agents in major metros wanting premium tech + strong brand
Worst for: Rural / small-market agents (limited Compass footprint outside major metros)
Best/worst fit for Real
Best for: Agents who want a lower cap than eXp + AI-forward tech + stock awards
Worst for: Agents needing local office presence (Real is fully virtual)
FAQ
What's the biggest difference between Compass and The Real Brokerage?+
Compass runs on a split model (80/20 split) while The Real Brokerage runs on a cap model (85/15 split, $12,000 cap). One offers stock awards; the other does not.
Which is better for new agents?+
Newer agents typically benefit more from extensive training + lead programs. Compass: standard training, optional leads. The Real Brokerage: standard training, agent-sourced leads. The brokerage with more brokerage-provided leads + extensive training is usually the safer first move.
Which is better at high volume?+
At high volume (30+ transactions/year), cap-based and 100%-commission brokerages outperform split-based ones because the brokerage's share is capped while your output keeps growing. The Real Brokerage is the cap/100%-commission option in this pair.
Does this comparison include lender/title splits?+
No. We model the brokerage's cut of your gross commission income (GCI) after the buyer-broker / seller-broker split between firms. Lender, title, and ancillary splits vary deal-to-deal and aren't modeled here.
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