Compass vs Re/MAX

What's the biggest difference between Compass and Re/MAX? + Compass runs on a split model (80/20 split) while Re/MAX runs on a 100-commission model (95/5 split).

Which is better for new agents? + Newer agents typically benefit more from extensive training + lead programs. Compass: standard training, optional leads. Re/MAX: standard training, agent-sourced leads. The brokerage with more brokerage-provided leads + extensive training is usually the safer first move.

Which is better at high volume? + At high volume (30+ transactions/year), cap-based and 100%-commission brokerages outperform split-based ones because the brokerage's share is capped while your output keeps growing. Re/MAX is the cap/100%-commission option in this pair.