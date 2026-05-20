EXIT Realty vs eXp Realty
Sponsoring residual income — earn from agents you recruit vs Cloud-based brokerage with revenue share + stock awards.
Reviewed by SofaBrain Editorial Team
Editorial Team · Last reviewed 2026-05-20
Net-income side by side
Computed at the realtor median: $120,000 annual GCI ÷ 12 transactions per year. Adjust the inputs on the live commission calculator.
EXIT Realty
$84,000
estimated net take-home
eXp Realty
$102,200
estimated net take-home
Feature matrix
|Feature
|EXIT
|eXp
|Commission model
|split
|cap
|Default split
|70/30
|80/20
|Annual cap
|—
|$16,000
|Monthly fee
|—
|$85
|Per-transaction fee
|—
|$25
|Royalty fee
|—
|—
|Training program
|standard
|extensive
|Lead program
|optional
|agent-sourced
|Stock awards
|—
|✓
|Profit share
|—
|—
|Sponsorship residual
|✓
|✓
|Publicly traded
|Private
|EXPI
|Approx agent count
|17,000
|87,000
|Headquarters
|Toronto, ON
|Bellingham, WA
|Founded
|$1,996
|$2,009
Best/worst fit for EXIT
Best for: Agents wanting passive residual income from recruiting + a structured franchise
Worst for: Solo producers uninterested in recruiting — residual model is the moat
Best/worst fit for eXp
Best for: Self-directed agents who can self-generate leads + want revenue share and stock upside
Worst for: New agents needing local mentorship or a high-touch office environment
FAQ
What's the biggest difference between EXIT Realty and eXp Realty?+
EXIT Realty runs on a split model (70/30 split) while eXp Realty runs on a cap model (80/20 split, $16,000 cap). One offers stock awards; the other does not.
Which is better for new agents?+
Newer agents typically benefit more from extensive training + lead programs. EXIT Realty: standard training, optional leads. eXp Realty: extensive training, agent-sourced leads. The brokerage with more brokerage-provided leads + extensive training is usually the safer first move.
Which is better at high volume?+
At high volume (30+ transactions/year), cap-based and 100%-commission brokerages outperform split-based ones because the brokerage's share is capped while your output keeps growing. eXp Realty is the cap/100%-commission option in this pair.
Does this comparison include lender/title splits?+
No. We model the brokerage's cut of your gross commission income (GCI) after the buyer-broker / seller-broker split between firms. Lender, title, and ancillary splits vary deal-to-deal and aren't modeled here.
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