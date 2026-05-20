Brokerage comparisonVerified 2026-05-20

EXIT Realty vs eXp Realty

Sponsoring residual income — earn from agents you recruit vs Cloud-based brokerage with revenue share + stock awards.

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Reviewed by SofaBrain Editorial Team

Editorial Team · Last reviewed 2026-05-20

Net-income side by side

Computed at the realtor median: $120,000 annual GCI ÷ 12 transactions per year. Adjust the inputs on the live commission calculator.

EXIT Realty

$84,000

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$36,000

eXp Realty

$102,200

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$16,000
Monthly fees (×12): −$1,020
Per-tx fees: −$300
E&O: −$480

Feature matrix

FeatureEXITeXp
Commission modelsplitcap
Default split70/3080/20
Annual cap$16,000
Monthly fee$85
Per-transaction fee$25
Royalty fee
Training programstandardextensive
Lead programoptionalagent-sourced
Stock awards
Profit share
Sponsorship residual
Publicly tradedPrivateEXPI
Approx agent count17,00087,000
HeadquartersToronto, ONBellingham, WA
Founded$1,996$2,009

Best/worst fit for EXIT

Best for: Agents wanting passive residual income from recruiting + a structured franchise

Worst for: Solo producers uninterested in recruiting — residual model is the moat

Tech stack: EXIT Connect CRM, Skyslope

Best/worst fit for eXp

Best for: Self-directed agents who can self-generate leads + want revenue share and stock upside

Worst for: New agents needing local mentorship or a high-touch office environment

Tech stack: kvCORE, eXp World (Frame VR), Skyslope, SuccessKit

FAQ

What's the biggest difference between EXIT Realty and eXp Realty?+

EXIT Realty runs on a split model (70/30 split) while eXp Realty runs on a cap model (80/20 split, $16,000 cap). One offers stock awards; the other does not.

Which is better for new agents?+

Newer agents typically benefit more from extensive training + lead programs. EXIT Realty: standard training, optional leads. eXp Realty: extensive training, agent-sourced leads. The brokerage with more brokerage-provided leads + extensive training is usually the safer first move.

Which is better at high volume?+

At high volume (30+ transactions/year), cap-based and 100%-commission brokerages outperform split-based ones because the brokerage's share is capped while your output keeps growing. eXp Realty is the cap/100%-commission option in this pair.

Does this comparison include lender/title splits?+

No. We model the brokerage's cut of your gross commission income (GCI) after the buyer-broker / seller-broker split between firms. Lender, title, and ancillary splits vary deal-to-deal and aren't modeled here.

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Sources