EXIT Realty vs eXp Realty

Worst for: Solo producers uninterested in recruiting — residual model is the moat

Best for: Agents wanting passive residual income from recruiting + a structured franchise

Best/worst fit for eXp

Best for: Self-directed agents who can self-generate leads + want revenue share and stock upside

Worst for: New agents needing local mentorship or a high-touch office environment

Tech stack: kvCORE, eXp World (Frame VR), Skyslope, SuccessKit