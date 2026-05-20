EXIT Realty vs Realty ONE Group

What's the biggest difference between EXIT Realty and Realty ONE Group? + EXIT Realty runs on a split model (70/30 split) while Realty ONE Group runs on a 100-commission model (100/0 split).

Which is better for new agents? + Newer agents typically benefit more from extensive training + lead programs. EXIT Realty: standard training, optional leads. Realty ONE Group: standard training, agent-sourced leads. The brokerage with more brokerage-provided leads + extensive training is usually the safer first move.

Which is better at high volume? + At high volume (30+ transactions/year), cap-based and 100%-commission brokerages outperform split-based ones because the brokerage's share is capped while your output keeps growing. Realty ONE Group is the cap/100%-commission option in this pair.