Brokerage comparisonVerified 2026-05-20

EXIT Realty vs Realty ONE Group

Sponsoring residual income — earn from agents you recruit vs 100%-commission franchise with low monthly fee.

SE

Reviewed by SofaBrain Editorial Team

Editorial Team · Last reviewed 2026-05-20

Net-income side by side

Computed at the realtor median: $120,000 annual GCI ÷ 12 transactions per year. Adjust the inputs on the live commission calculator.

EXIT Realty

$84,000

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$36,000

Realty ONE Group

$115,824

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$0
Monthly fees (×12): −$1,788
Per-tx fees: −$2,388

Feature matrix

FeatureEXITRealty ONE
Commission modelsplit100-commission
Default split70/30100/0
Annual cap
Monthly fee$149
Per-transaction fee$199
Royalty fee
Training programstandardstandard
Lead programoptionalagent-sourced
Stock awards
Profit share
Sponsorship residual
Publicly tradedPrivatePrivate
Approx agent count17,00022,000
HeadquartersToronto, ONIrvine, CA
Founded$1,996$2,005

Best/worst fit for EXIT

Best for: Agents wanting passive residual income from recruiting + a structured franchise

Worst for: Solo producers uninterested in recruiting — residual model is the moat

Tech stack: EXIT Connect CRM, Skyslope

Best/worst fit for Realty ONE

Best for: Moderate-volume agents who want 100% commission with predictable fees

Worst for: Brand-new agents — no mentorship cushion if business stalls

Tech stack: Skyslope, Z57, OneU

FAQ

What's the biggest difference between EXIT Realty and Realty ONE Group?+

EXIT Realty runs on a split model (70/30 split) while Realty ONE Group runs on a 100-commission model (100/0 split).

Which is better for new agents?+

Newer agents typically benefit more from extensive training + lead programs. EXIT Realty: standard training, optional leads. Realty ONE Group: standard training, agent-sourced leads. The brokerage with more brokerage-provided leads + extensive training is usually the safer first move.

Which is better at high volume?+

At high volume (30+ transactions/year), cap-based and 100%-commission brokerages outperform split-based ones because the brokerage's share is capped while your output keeps growing. Realty ONE Group is the cap/100%-commission option in this pair.

Does this comparison include lender/title splits?+

No. We model the brokerage's cut of your gross commission income (GCI) after the buyer-broker / seller-broker split between firms. Lender, title, and ancillary splits vary deal-to-deal and aren't modeled here.

More brokerage comparisons

Run your own numbers

Custom GCI, custom transaction count, all 12 brokerages compared side-by-side.

Open the commission calculator →

Sources