Brokerage comparisonVerified 2026-05-20

HomeSmart vs Keller Williams Realty

Flat-fee transaction model — keep nearly all commission vs Largest US brokerage by agent count with profit-share culture.

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Reviewed by SofaBrain Editorial Team

Editorial Team · Last reviewed 2026-05-20

Net-income side by side

Computed at the realtor median: $120,000 annual GCI ÷ 12 transactions per year. Adjust the inputs on the live commission calculator.

HomeSmart

$116,160

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$0
Monthly fees (×12): −$300
Per-tx fees: −$3,540

Keller Williams Realty

$96,000

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$21,000
Royalty: −$3,000

Feature matrix

FeatureHomeSmartKW
Commission modelflat-feecap
Default split100/070/30
Annual cap$21,000
Monthly fee$25
Per-transaction fee$295
Royalty fee6%
Training programstandardextensive
Lead programagent-sourcedagent-sourced
Stock awards
Profit share
Sponsorship residual
Publicly tradedPrivatePrivate
Approx agent count24,000175,000
HeadquartersScottsdale, AZAustin, TX
Founded$2,000$1,983

Best/worst fit for HomeSmart

Best for: Highest-volume agents — flat fee structure means margin grows linearly with volume

Worst for: Agents with <10 transactions/year — Realty ONE / eXp likely cheaper

Tech stack: RealSmart Agent (proprietary)

Best/worst fit for KW

Best for: Agents who value strong in-person training + long-term profit-share residuals

Worst for: Agents wanting stock equity or pure 100% commission models

Tech stack: Command CRM, KW App, Designs, Smart Plans, KSCORE

FAQ

What's the biggest difference between HomeSmart and Keller Williams Realty?+

HomeSmart runs on a flat-fee model (100/0 split) while Keller Williams Realty runs on a cap model (70/30 split, $21,000 cap). One offers profit share; the other does not.

Which is better for new agents?+

Newer agents typically benefit more from extensive training + lead programs. HomeSmart: standard training, agent-sourced leads. Keller Williams Realty: extensive training, agent-sourced leads. The brokerage with more brokerage-provided leads + extensive training is usually the safer first move.

Which is better at high volume?+

At high volume (30+ transactions/year), cap-based and 100%-commission brokerages outperform split-based ones because the brokerage's share is capped while your output keeps growing. Keller Williams Realty is the cap/100%-commission option in this pair.

Does this comparison include lender/title splits?+

No. We model the brokerage's cut of your gross commission income (GCI) after the buyer-broker / seller-broker split between firms. Lender, title, and ancillary splits vary deal-to-deal and aren't modeled here.

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Sources