Brokerage comparisonVerified 2026-05-20

The Real Brokerage vs Re/MAX

Tech + AI-forward brokerage with stock + revenue share vs 100%-commission franchise with monthly desk fees.

SE

Reviewed by SofaBrain Editorial Team

Editorial Team · Last reviewed 2026-05-20

Net-income side by side

Computed at the realtor median: $120,000 annual GCI ÷ 12 transactions per year. Adjust the inputs on the live commission calculator.

The Real Brokerage

$106,920

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$12,000
Monthly fees (×12): −$360
Per-tx fees: −$360
E&O: −$360

Re/MAX

$90,000

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$6,000
Monthly fees (×12): −$24,000

Feature matrix

FeatureRealRe/MAX
Commission modelcap100-commission
Default split85/1595/5
Annual cap$12,000
Monthly fee$30$2,000
Per-transaction fee$30
Royalty fee
Training programstandardstandard
Lead programagent-sourcedagent-sourced
Stock awards
Profit share
Sponsorship residual
Publicly tradedREAXRMAX
Approx agent count28,000145,000
HeadquartersToronto, ON / Miami, FLDenver, CO
Founded$2,014$1,973

Best/worst fit for Real

Best for: Agents who want a lower cap than eXp + AI-forward tech + stock awards

Worst for: Agents needing local office presence (Real is fully virtual)

Tech stack: reZEN, Leo AI, HeyLeo (consumer), Real Wallet

Best/worst fit for Re/MAX

Best for: High-volume producers who can absorb the monthly desk fee comfortably

Worst for: Newer agents with <12 transactions/year — the desk fee eats the margin

Tech stack: Booj, kvCORE (regional), Maxworks

FAQ

What's the biggest difference between The Real Brokerage and Re/MAX?+

The Real Brokerage runs on a cap model (85/15 split, $12,000 cap) while Re/MAX runs on a 100-commission model (95/5 split). One offers stock awards; the other does not.

Which is better for new agents?+

Newer agents typically benefit more from extensive training + lead programs. The Real Brokerage: standard training, agent-sourced leads. Re/MAX: standard training, agent-sourced leads. The brokerage with more brokerage-provided leads + extensive training is usually the safer first move.

Which is better at high volume?+

At high volume (30+ transactions/year), cap-based and 100%-commission brokerages outperform split-based ones because the brokerage's share is capped while your output keeps growing. The Real Brokerage is the cap/100%-commission option in this pair.

Does this comparison include lender/title splits?+

No. We model the brokerage's cut of your gross commission income (GCI) after the buyer-broker / seller-broker split between firms. Lender, title, and ancillary splits vary deal-to-deal and aren't modeled here.

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Sources