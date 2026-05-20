Re/MAX vs Sotheby's International Realty

What's the biggest difference between Re/MAX and Sotheby's International Realty? + Re/MAX runs on a 100-commission model (95/5 split) while Sotheby's International Realty runs on a split model (60/40 split).

Which is better for new agents? + Newer agents typically benefit more from extensive training + lead programs. Re/MAX: standard training, agent-sourced leads. Sotheby's International Realty: extensive training, optional leads. The brokerage with more brokerage-provided leads + extensive training is usually the safer first move.

Which is better at high volume? + At high volume (30+ transactions/year), cap-based and 100%-commission brokerages outperform split-based ones because the brokerage's share is capped while your output keeps growing. Re/MAX is the cap/100%-commission option in this pair.