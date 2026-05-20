Brokerage comparisonVerified 2026-05-20

Re/MAX vs Sotheby's International Realty

100%-commission franchise with monthly desk fees vs Luxury-focused global brand under Anywhere Real Estate.

SE

Reviewed by SofaBrain Editorial Team

Editorial Team · Last reviewed 2026-05-20

Net-income side by side

Computed at the realtor median: $120,000 annual GCI ÷ 12 transactions per year. Adjust the inputs on the live commission calculator.

Re/MAX

$90,000

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$6,000
Monthly fees (×12): −$24,000

Sotheby's International Realty

$72,000

estimated net take-home

GCI: $120,000
Brokerage share: −$48,000

Feature matrix

FeatureRe/MAXSotheby's
Commission model100-commissionsplit
Default split95/560/40
Annual cap
Monthly fee$2,000
Per-transaction fee
Royalty fee
Training programstandardextensive
Lead programagent-sourcedoptional
Stock awards
Profit share
Sponsorship residual
Publicly tradedRMAXHOUS
Approx agent count145,00026,000
HeadquartersDenver, COMadison, NJ
Founded$1,973$1,976

Best/worst fit for Re/MAX

Best for: High-volume producers who can absorb the monthly desk fee comfortably

Worst for: Newer agents with <12 transactions/year — the desk fee eats the margin

Tech stack: Booj, kvCORE (regional), Maxworks

Best/worst fit for Sotheby's

Best for: Luxury-segment agents in major metros; global referral network

Worst for: Entry-level / sub-$500K market agents — brand requires luxury inventory

Tech stack: MOXI, Curate, SIR Mobile

FAQ

What's the biggest difference between Re/MAX and Sotheby's International Realty?+

Re/MAX runs on a 100-commission model (95/5 split) while Sotheby's International Realty runs on a split model (60/40 split).

Which is better for new agents?+

Newer agents typically benefit more from extensive training + lead programs. Re/MAX: standard training, agent-sourced leads. Sotheby's International Realty: extensive training, optional leads. The brokerage with more brokerage-provided leads + extensive training is usually the safer first move.

Which is better at high volume?+

At high volume (30+ transactions/year), cap-based and 100%-commission brokerages outperform split-based ones because the brokerage's share is capped while your output keeps growing. Re/MAX is the cap/100%-commission option in this pair.

Does this comparison include lender/title splits?+

No. We model the brokerage's cut of your gross commission income (GCI) after the buyer-broker / seller-broker split between firms. Lender, title, and ancillary splits vary deal-to-deal and aren't modeled here.

More brokerage comparisons

Run your own numbers

Custom GCI, custom transaction count, all 12 brokerages compared side-by-side.

Open the commission calculator →

Sources