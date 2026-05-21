Washington Buyer-Broker Agreement Requirements
What buyers and agents in Washington need to know before the first showing — the written-agreement rule, negotiable compensation, and the Washington Association of REALTORS® form.
Last updated 2026-05-21
The short answer
In Washington, a buyer working with an agent must sign a written buyer-broker agreement before that agent tours a home with them. This took effect nationwide on 2024-08-17 as part of the NAR settlement. The agreement must state how the agent is paid, and that compensation is always negotiable — never set by law or by the MLS. The term length and termination terms are negotiable too.
What changed on 2024-08-17
The National Association of REALTORS® settlement introduced two practice changes that apply to Washington and every other state:
- ●Written agreement before touring. An MLS-participant agent must have a signed written agreement with a buyer before touring a home together — whether the tour is in person or live virtual.
- ●No commission on the MLS. Offers of buyer-agent compensation can no longer be advertised on the multiple listing service. Compensation is now negotiated directly and captured in the buyer agreement and the purchase contract.
What a Washington buyer agreement must include
A specific, conspicuous amount of compensation
A defined rate, flat fee, or hourly amount — not an open-ended "whatever the seller offers." It must be objectively ascertainable and cannot be left blank.
A statement that compensation is negotiable
The form must make clear that broker fees are not set by law and are fully negotiable between you and your agent.
A prohibition on the agent earning more than agreed
Your agent cannot receive compensation that exceeds the amount you agreed to in the buyer agreement, even if the seller offers more.
Term and termination
How long the agreement runs and how either party can end it. Look for any "protection period" that survives termination.
How the buyer agent gets paid now
Compensation is negotiated on every deal and can come from several sources, alone or in combination:
- ●The seller, as an offer of compensation made off-MLS.
- ●A seller concession negotiated into the purchase contract.
- ●The buyer directly, per the buyer agreement.
- ●Any blend of the above.
Estimating the seller side of this? Our seller net sheet calculator and commission calculator model how concessions and splits affect the numbers.
Washington-specific resources
- State regulator
- Washington State Department of Licensing — the authority for licensing rules and complaints.
- REALTOR association
- Washington Association of REALTORS® — publishes the standard buyer-agreement form most Washington agents use.
Ask your agent which form they use and confirm the compensation, term, and termination fields are filled in before you sign.
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Washington buyer-agreement FAQ
Do I need a written buyer agreement to tour a home in Washington?+
Yes. As of 2024-08-17, the NAR settlement requires buyers working with an MLS-participant agent to sign a written buyer-broker agreement before that agent tours a home with them — and Washington is covered like every other state. The one common exception is an open house or a tour you attend without representation. Once you ask an agent to work on your behalf, the written agreement must be in place first.
Is the buyer-agent commission negotiable in Washington?+
Always. The settlement explicitly requires that the compensation in a buyer agreement is negotiable and never set by law, by the MLS, or by any association. In Washington you and your agent decide the rate or flat fee, how it's calculated, and who pays it. There is no standard or required percentage.
How long does a buyer agreement last?+
That is negotiable too. It can cover a single property, a single day of showings, a 30- or 90-day search, or longer. If you are not ready to commit, ask for a short term or a single-property agreement first. Read the term, the termination clause, and any "protection period" before signing.
Who pays the buyer agent now?+
Compensation can be paid by the seller, built into the offer as a seller concession, paid by the buyer directly, or some combination — it's negotiated deal by deal. The key change from the settlement is that buyer-agent compensation is no longer advertised on the MLS, so it has to be addressed in your written agreement and then negotiated into each transaction.
Where do I find the approved buyer-agreement form for Washington?+
Most Washington agents use a standard form published by the Washington Association of REALTORS® or their brokerage, consistent with rules from the Washington State Department of Licensing. Ask your agent which form they use, and confirm the compensation, term, and termination terms are filled in before you sign. For licensing or complaint questions, the Washington State Department of Licensing is the authority.
Can virtual staging disclosure affect my buyer agreement?+
They are separate obligations, but both fall under the same duty of honesty your agent owes you. Your buyer agreement governs representation and compensation; AI-altered listing photos are governed by disclosure rules. See our Washington virtual staging compliance page for how AI-edited images must be disclosed in your market.
Listing a Washington property with AI-staged photos? See your Washington virtual staging disclosure rules and the full state-by-state compliance directory.
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Disclaimer. This page summarizes the NAR settlement buyer-agreement practice changes and Washington regulatory context as of 2026-05-21. It is not legal advice and does not create an attorney-client relationship. Forms and local customs change — confirm the current approved form with your brokerage, the Washington Association of REALTORS®, or the Washington State Department of Licensing, and consult an attorney licensed in Washington for specific questions.