FL MLS rules only — no statute Florida AI Virtual Staging Compliance Stellar MLS triggers automatic Level I fines for non-compliant photos Florida has no AI-specific real estate statute, but Stellar MLS (the largest in the state) updated its Rules & Regulations on April 25, 2025 to require disclosure of virtual staging. Non-compliant photos are removed and the listing agent receives an automatic Level I fine per Stellar's Automatic Fine Schedule. Last updated 2026-05-19

Key facts for Florida realtors ● Stellar MLS Rules updated April 25, 2025 — virtual staging requires disclosure.

● Non-compliant photos automatically removed by Stellar MLS compliance team.

● Automatic Level I fine per Stellar Automatic Fine Schedule for non-compliant photos.

● FREC advertising rules (Rule 61J2-10.025) apply broadly to listing content.

● No reported AI staging civil judgment in Florida as of mid-2026.

MLS boards in Florida Stellar MLS Updated 25 Apr 2025 Largest Florida MLS (Orlando, Tampa, Sarasota areas). Automatic Level I fine schedule applies. Miami Association of Realtors MLS Aligned disclosure Disclosure required; watermark recommended.

Stay Florida -compliant automatically SofaBrain burns the required disclosure into every render, packages the original unaltered image, and emits state-specific compliance metadata — configured for the Florida regulatory regime. Try SofaBrain — Free