FLMLS rules only — no statute

Florida AI Virtual Staging Compliance

Stellar MLS triggers automatic Level I fines for non-compliant photos

Florida has no AI-specific real estate statute, but Stellar MLS (the largest in the state) updated its Rules & Regulations on April 25, 2025 to require disclosure of virtual staging. Non-compliant photos are removed and the listing agent receives an automatic Level I fine per Stellar's Automatic Fine Schedule.

Last updated 2026-05-19

Key facts for Florida realtors

  • Stellar MLS Rules updated April 25, 2025 — virtual staging requires disclosure.
  • Non-compliant photos automatically removed by Stellar MLS compliance team.
  • Automatic Level I fine per Stellar Automatic Fine Schedule for non-compliant photos.
  • FREC advertising rules (Rule 61J2-10.025) apply broadly to listing content.
  • No reported AI staging civil judgment in Florida as of mid-2026.

MLS boards in Florida

Stellar MLS

Updated 25 Apr 2025

Largest Florida MLS (Orlando, Tampa, Sarasota areas). Automatic Level I fine schedule applies.

Miami Association of Realtors MLS

Aligned disclosure

Disclosure required; watermark recommended.

AI virtual staging for Florida cities

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Miami

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Tampa

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Orlando

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Jacksonville

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Disclaimer. This page summarises Florida laws, MLS rules, ethics guidance, and insurance practices as of 2026-05-19. It is not legal advice and does not create an attorney-client relationship. For specific compliance questions, consult an attorney licensed in Florida or your E&O carrier.