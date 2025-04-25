Florida AI Virtual Staging Compliance
Stellar MLS triggers automatic Level I fines for non-compliant photos
Florida has no AI-specific real estate statute, but Stellar MLS (the largest in the state) updated its Rules & Regulations on April 25, 2025 to require disclosure of virtual staging. Non-compliant photos are removed and the listing agent receives an automatic Level I fine per Stellar's Automatic Fine Schedule.
Last updated 2026-05-19
Key facts for Florida realtors
- ●Stellar MLS Rules updated April 25, 2025 — virtual staging requires disclosure.
- ●Non-compliant photos automatically removed by Stellar MLS compliance team.
- ●Automatic Level I fine per Stellar Automatic Fine Schedule for non-compliant photos.
- ●FREC advertising rules (Rule 61J2-10.025) apply broadly to listing content.
- ●No reported AI staging civil judgment in Florida as of mid-2026.
MLS boards in Florida
Stellar MLSUpdated 25 Apr 2025
Largest Florida MLS (Orlando, Tampa, Sarasota areas). Automatic Level I fine schedule applies.
Miami Association of Realtors MLSAligned disclosure
Disclosure required; watermark recommended.
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Disclaimer. This page summarises Florida laws, MLS rules, ethics guidance, and insurance practices as of 2026-05-19. It is not legal advice and does not create an attorney-client relationship. For specific compliance questions, consult an attorney licensed in Florida or your E&O carrier.