NY MLS rules only — no statute New York AI Virtual Staging Compliance No AI statute, but RPL §441-c + GBL §§349/350 provide a private right of action New York has no AI-specific real estate statute, but the Department of State issued a Trend Alert in November 2025 warning that undisclosed AI listings violate existing deceptive-advertising rules under Real Property Law §441-c. REBNY (the NYC RLS) prescribes the watermark "Virtual Staging — Furniture Not Included" for every virtually staged photo. General Business Law §§349 and 350 add private civil exposure with attorney-fee shifting. Last updated 2026-05-19

Key facts for New York realtors ● NY DOS Trend Alert (November 2025) flags undisclosed AI listings as a target for enforcement.

● REBNY watermark: "Virtual Staging — Furniture Not Included" required on every virtually staged photo.

● RPL §441-c authorises broker license discipline for deceptive advertising.

● GBL §§349/350 provide a private right of action with attorneys-fee shifting.

● NYC-specific: the Hudson Gateway and Long Island boards align with REBNY framework.

● No reported AI staging civil judgment in New York as of mid-2026.

MLS boards in New York REBNY RLS Prescribed watermark Real Estate Board of New York. Watermark "Virtual Staging — Furniture Not Included" required on every virtually staged image. OneKey MLS Aligned disclosure Hudson Gateway / Long Island unified MLS. Disclosure required; watermark recommended.

Civil exposure ranking: # 4 in the US GBL §§349/350 private right of action + RPL §441-c disciplinary action + DOS Trend Alert signaling enforcement intent. See how E&O AI exclusions interact with New York exposure →

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Stay New York -compliant automatically SofaBrain burns the required disclosure into every render, packages the original unaltered image, and emits state-specific compliance metadata — configured for the New York regulatory regime. Try SofaBrain — Free