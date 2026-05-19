NC MLS rules only — no statute North Carolina AI Virtual Staging Compliance Canopy MLS Rule §1.18.1 requires on-image disclosure — captions alone not acceptable Canopy MLS — covering Charlotte and the Western Carolinas — requires disclosure ON the image or within the virtual tour for every virtually staged listing. Photo captions and agent remarks alone are not acceptable. A non-staged original must accompany the staged photo immediately before or after in the listing. Last updated 2026-05-19

Key facts for North Carolina realtors ● Disclosure must appear ON the image or within the virtual tour — caption alone is not enough.

● Non-staged original must appear immediately before or after the staged image in the listing.

● NC Real Estate Commission applies advertising rules to all listing content.

● NC UDAP provides private civil exposure with attorney-fee shifting.

● No reported AI staging civil judgment in NC as of mid-2026.

MLS boards in North Carolina Canopy MLS Rule §1.18.1 Charlotte and Western Carolinas. On-image disclosure required. Triangle MLS Aligned disclosure Raleigh-Durham. Disclosure required; on-image preferred.

AI virtual staging for North Carolina cities Browse verified realtors, photographers, designers, and home stagers in every covered North Carolina metro — and stage your next listing in 30 seconds: Charlotte Virtual stagingRealtorsPhotographers Raleigh Virtual stagingRealtorsPhotographers

Stay North Carolina -compliant automatically SofaBrain burns the required disclosure into every render, packages the original unaltered image, and emits state-specific compliance metadata — configured for the North Carolina regulatory regime. Try SofaBrain — Free