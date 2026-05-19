NCMLS rules only — no statute

North Carolina AI Virtual Staging Compliance

Canopy MLS Rule §1.18.1 requires on-image disclosure — captions alone not acceptable

Canopy MLS — covering Charlotte and the Western Carolinas — requires disclosure ON the image or within the virtual tour for every virtually staged listing. Photo captions and agent remarks alone are not acceptable. A non-staged original must accompany the staged photo immediately before or after in the listing.

Last updated 2026-05-19

Key facts for North Carolina realtors

  • Disclosure must appear ON the image or within the virtual tour — caption alone is not enough.
  • Non-staged original must appear immediately before or after the staged image in the listing.
  • NC Real Estate Commission applies advertising rules to all listing content.
  • NC UDAP provides private civil exposure with attorney-fee shifting.
  • No reported AI staging civil judgment in NC as of mid-2026.

MLS boards in North Carolina

Canopy MLS

Rule §1.18.1

Charlotte and Western Carolinas. On-image disclosure required.

Triangle MLS

Aligned disclosure

Raleigh-Durham. Disclosure required; on-image preferred.

AI virtual staging for North Carolina cities

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Disclaimer. This page summarises North Carolina laws, MLS rules, ethics guidance, and insurance practices as of 2026-05-19. It is not legal advice and does not create an attorney-client relationship. For specific compliance questions, consult an attorney licensed in North Carolina or your E&O carrier.