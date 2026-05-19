WIUPCOMING — effective 2027-01-01

Wisconsin AI Virtual Staging Compliance

Wisconsin Act 69 takes effect January 1, 2027 — second US state AI staging statute

Wisconsin Act 69 (formerly AB 456) was passed in 2025 and takes effect January 1, 2027. Broader than California AB 723: covers any "technology-altered" listing image including virtual staging, digital repairs, landscape edits, and structural tweaks. Enforcement runs through the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS).

Last updated 2026-05-19

Key facts for Wisconsin realtors

  • Effective January 1, 2027 — second US state statute targeting AI listings after California AB 723.
  • Broader trigger than AB 723: covers any "technology-altered" image including routine edits.
  • Disciplinary enforcement runs through Wisconsin DSPS license discipline.
  • No private right of action under Act 69 itself; Wisconsin chs. 100 and 109 may apply.
  • Metro MLS, South Central Wisconsin MLS, and the Wisconsin REALTORS Association expected to publish supplementary guidance in late 2026.

MLS boards in Wisconsin

Metro MLS

Awaiting Act 69 alignment

Milwaukee region. Expected to publish guidance late 2026 ahead of Act 69 effective date.

South Central Wisconsin MLS

Awaiting Act 69 alignment

Madison region. Expected to publish guidance late 2026 ahead of Act 69 effective date.

Deep-dive compliance guides for Wisconsin

Wisconsin Act 69

Wisconsin Act 69 (formerly AB 456) takes effect January 1, 2027 — the second US state statute targeting AI-altered real estate listings. Broader than California AB 723: covers virtual staging, digital repairs, landscape "fixes," and structural tweaks. Disciplinary exposure runs through DSPS.

Effective 2027-01-01

AI virtual staging for Wisconsin cities

Browse verified realtors, photographers, designers, and home stagers in every covered Wisconsin metro — and stage your next listing in 30 seconds:

Milwaukee

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Stay Wisconsin-compliant automatically

SofaBrain burns the required disclosure into every render, packages the original unaltered image, and emits state-specific compliance metadata — configured for the Wisconsin regulatory regime.

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Disclaimer. This page summarises Wisconsin laws, MLS rules, ethics guidance, and insurance practices as of 2026-05-19. It is not legal advice and does not create an attorney-client relationship. For specific compliance questions, consult an attorney licensed in Wisconsin or your E&O carrier.