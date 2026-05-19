WI UPCOMING — effective 2027-01-01 Wisconsin AI Virtual Staging Compliance Wisconsin Act 69 takes effect January 1, 2027 — second US state AI staging statute Wisconsin Act 69 (formerly AB 456) was passed in 2025 and takes effect January 1, 2027. Broader than California AB 723: covers any "technology-altered" listing image including virtual staging, digital repairs, landscape edits, and structural tweaks. Enforcement runs through the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS). Last updated 2026-05-19

Key facts for Wisconsin realtors ● Effective January 1, 2027 — second US state statute targeting AI listings after California AB 723.

● Broader trigger than AB 723: covers any "technology-altered" image including routine edits.

● Disciplinary enforcement runs through Wisconsin DSPS license discipline.

● No private right of action under Act 69 itself; Wisconsin chs. 100 and 109 may apply.

● Metro MLS, South Central Wisconsin MLS, and the Wisconsin REALTORS Association expected to publish supplementary guidance in late 2026.

MLS boards in Wisconsin Metro MLS Awaiting Act 69 alignment Milwaukee region. Expected to publish guidance late 2026 ahead of Act 69 effective date. South Central Wisconsin MLS Awaiting Act 69 alignment Madison region. Expected to publish guidance late 2026 ahead of Act 69 effective date.

AI virtual staging for Wisconsin cities Browse verified realtors, photographers, designers, and home stagers in every covered Wisconsin metro — and stage your next listing in 30 seconds: Milwaukee Virtual stagingRealtorsPhotographers

Stay Wisconsin -compliant automatically SofaBrain burns the required disclosure into every render, packages the original unaltered image, and emits state-specific compliance metadata — configured for the Wisconsin regulatory regime. Try SofaBrain — Free