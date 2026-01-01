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MLS ruleCAEffective 2026-01-01

CRMLS Rule 11.5.2: Virtual Staging Compliance Guide

CRMLS updated Rule 11.5.2 in lockstep with California AB 723. Plain-English guide for the 103,000+ CRMLS subscribers: what to label, the parallel-original requirement, categorical prohibitions on altering real property elements, and how enforcement works.

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Reviewed by SofaBrain Compliance Desk

Compliance review · Published 2026-01-01 · Last reviewed 2026-05-19

Editorial illustration: California state outline on a tablet beside a rulebook and an embossed "Rule 11.5.2" seal

The three required elements

  1. Label the image as one of: "digitally enhanced," "digitally altered," or "virtually staged" in the photo description text field within the listing add/edit module.
  2. Parallel original image: the original unaltered version must appear in the listing immediately before or after the digitally enhanced image.
  3. Watermark recommended (CRMLS-approved AI tools auto-watermark; CRMLS treats that as best practice).

Categorical prohibitions

Under CRMLS Rules 11.5(c) and 12.10, certain alterations are prohibited even with proper disclosure:

  • Cannot alter actual property elements: wall color, flooring, cabinets, wall dimensions, fixtures.
  • AI-generated landscaping is flatly banned: "AI-generated landscaping images are not permitted in the MLS."

Why this matters

If a virtual staging vendor offers to swap wall colors or add a pool to your CRMLS listing photo, you are out of compliance even if you disclose the alteration. The categorical bans pre-empt the disclosure safe harbor.

Enforcement today

CRMLS enforcement of Rule 11.5.2 is currently corrective rather than punitive: "Users will be contacted by CRMLS Compliance to correct the issue." No fixed fines are in place as of 2026 Q2, but the CRMLS Rules Committee has signaled it will "revisit the matter of fines in 2026," with paid penalties likely in late 2026 or early 2027.

Compliance posture for SofaBrain users in California

  • Every render ships with the disclosure phrase burned in, satisfying both the AB 723 textual disclosure and the CRMLS watermark best-practice.
  • Originals are bundled in the download for the parallel-image requirement.
  • SofaBrain refuses to render structural changes (paint, flooring, fixtures) when the listing is identified as California — pre-empting the categorical prohibitions.

Frequently asked questions

Is the watermark mandatory under CRMLS Rule 11.5.2?+

Strictly, no — labeling + parallel original is the minimum CRMLS requires. However, CRMLS calls watermarks "best practice" and CRMLS-approved tools include them by default. If you ever face a compliance challenge, having watermarked images is the easier defense.

Where does the label have to appear?+

In the photo description text field within the listing add/edit module — not in the public-facing remarks, not in the agent's private notes. The label must be on the photo record itself.

What about exterior twilight conversion?+

Twilight conversion (day to dusk) is permitted with disclosure under CRMLS Rule 11.5.2 — it does not fall under the "alter actual property elements" ban because the sky and lighting are not property elements. Still requires the label.

Does the parallel-original rule apply to MLS-only photos or also third-party syndication?+

Rule 11.5.2 governs photos in the CRMLS feed. Once syndicated downstream to Zillow, Realtor.com, etc., each downstream site has its own rules. Best practice is to publish the original-altered pair consistently across all surfaces.

Related compliance reading

CA cities affected

Browse verified realtors and find AI virtual staging tools that ship the disclosures discussed in this guide:

Virtual staging in Los AngelesVirtual staging in San FranciscoVirtual staging in San DiegoVirtual staging in San JoseVirtual staging in OaklandVirtual staging in Sacramento

Stay compliant — automatically

SofaBrain burns the required disclosure into every render, packages the original unaltered image, and emits state-specific compliance metadata. You upload the file to your MLS, the disclosure rides along.

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Sources and citations

Disclaimer. This page summarises laws, MLS rules, ethics guidance, and insurance practices as of 2026-05-19. It is not legal advice and does not create an attorney-client relationship. For specific compliance questions, consult an attorney licensed in your state or your E&O carrier. SofaBrain Inc. is not a law firm.