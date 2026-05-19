TX MLS rules only — no statute Texas AI Virtual Staging Compliance HAR MLS requires specific watermark wording on every staged photo Texas has no AI-specific statute, but the Houston Association of Realtors (HAR) MLS prescribes specific watermark wording — "image does not represent actual property as is" — for every virtually staged listing photo. NTREIS (Dallas/Fort Worth) and ABoR (Austin) align with HAR's framework. Last updated 2026-05-19

Key facts for Texas realtors ● HAR MLS prescribes "image does not represent actual property as is" watermark for every virtually staged photo.

● Original unaltered photo must accompany every virtually staged photo in the listing.

● NTREIS (DFW) and ABoR (Austin) follow the same disclosure framework.

● TREC advertising rules (§535.155) apply to listing content broadly — undisclosed AI staging risks license discipline.

● Texas DTPA provides a private right of action for deceptive trade practices in real estate marketing.

● No reported AI staging civil judgment in Texas as of mid-2026.

MLS boards in Texas HAR MLS Watermark rule Houston Association of Realtors — requires "image does not represent actual property as is" wording on every virtually staged image. NTREIS Aligned watermark + caption North Texas Real Estate Information Systems (Dallas, Fort Worth). Watermark or visible caption required. ABoR Aligned caption Austin Board of Realtors. Caption required; watermark recommended.

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