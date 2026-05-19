Texas AI Virtual Staging Compliance
HAR MLS requires specific watermark wording on every staged photo
Texas has no AI-specific statute, but the Houston Association of Realtors (HAR) MLS prescribes specific watermark wording — "image does not represent actual property as is" — for every virtually staged listing photo. NTREIS (Dallas/Fort Worth) and ABoR (Austin) align with HAR's framework.
Last updated 2026-05-19
Key facts for Texas realtors
- ●HAR MLS prescribes "image does not represent actual property as is" watermark for every virtually staged photo.
- ●Original unaltered photo must accompany every virtually staged photo in the listing.
- ●NTREIS (DFW) and ABoR (Austin) follow the same disclosure framework.
- ●TREC advertising rules (§535.155) apply to listing content broadly — undisclosed AI staging risks license discipline.
- ●Texas DTPA provides a private right of action for deceptive trade practices in real estate marketing.
- ●No reported AI staging civil judgment in Texas as of mid-2026.
MLS boards in Texas
HAR MLSWatermark rule
Houston Association of Realtors — requires "image does not represent actual property as is" wording on every virtually staged image.
NTREISAligned watermark + caption
North Texas Real Estate Information Systems (Dallas, Fort Worth). Watermark or visible caption required.
ABoRAligned caption
Austin Board of Realtors. Caption required; watermark recommended.
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Disclaimer. This page summarises Texas laws, MLS rules, ethics guidance, and insurance practices as of 2026-05-19. It is not legal advice and does not create an attorney-client relationship. For specific compliance questions, consult an attorney licensed in Texas or your E&O carrier.