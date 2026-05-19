TXMLS rules only — no statute

Texas AI Virtual Staging Compliance

HAR MLS requires specific watermark wording on every staged photo

Texas has no AI-specific statute, but the Houston Association of Realtors (HAR) MLS prescribes specific watermark wording — "image does not represent actual property as is" — for every virtually staged listing photo. NTREIS (Dallas/Fort Worth) and ABoR (Austin) align with HAR's framework.

Last updated 2026-05-19

Key facts for Texas realtors

  • HAR MLS prescribes "image does not represent actual property as is" watermark for every virtually staged photo.
  • Original unaltered photo must accompany every virtually staged photo in the listing.
  • NTREIS (DFW) and ABoR (Austin) follow the same disclosure framework.
  • TREC advertising rules (§535.155) apply to listing content broadly — undisclosed AI staging risks license discipline.
  • Texas DTPA provides a private right of action for deceptive trade practices in real estate marketing.
  • No reported AI staging civil judgment in Texas as of mid-2026.

MLS boards in Texas

HAR MLS

Watermark rule

Houston Association of Realtors — requires "image does not represent actual property as is" wording on every virtually staged image.

NTREIS

Aligned watermark + caption

North Texas Real Estate Information Systems (Dallas, Fort Worth). Watermark or visible caption required.

ABoR

Aligned caption

Austin Board of Realtors. Caption required; watermark recommended.

AI virtual staging for Texas cities

Browse verified realtors, photographers, designers, and home stagers in every covered Texas metro — and stage your next listing in 30 seconds:

Houston

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Dallas

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Austin

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San Antonio

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Fort Worth

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El Paso

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Stay Texas-compliant automatically

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Disclaimer. This page summarises Texas laws, MLS rules, ethics guidance, and insurance practices as of 2026-05-19. It is not legal advice and does not create an attorney-client relationship. For specific compliance questions, consult an attorney licensed in Texas or your E&O carrier.