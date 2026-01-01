CA LIVE — effective 2026-01-01 California AI Virtual Staging Compliance California AB 723 and CRMLS Rule 11.5.2 are both in force California is the first US state with a dedicated AI-altered listing disclosure statute. AB 723 (Bus. & Prof. Code §10140.8) took effect January 1, 2026. CRMLS Rule 11.5.2 updated in lockstep. Realtors face DRE discipline plus UCL §17200 and CLRA private rights of action. Last updated 2026-05-19

Key facts for California realtors ● Statutory: every AI-altered listing image needs disclosure on/adjacent to the image plus a link/QR to the original.

● Site-controlled listings must embed the unaltered original directly on the page.

● CRMLS Rule 11.5.2 adds parallel-image and labeling requirements on top of AB 723.

● CRMLS bans AI-generated landscaping and structural element edits outright.

● No fixed AB 723 fine — enforcement runs through DRE discipline (B&P §10176/10177) + private UCL/CLRA actions.

● California has the highest civil-exposure ranking in our state matrix.

MLS boards in California CRMLS Rule 11.5.2 Largest CA MLS (~103K subscribers). Requires labeling + parallel original. AI landscaping flatly banned. Bay Area Real Estate Information Services (BAREIS) Aligned with AB 723 Adopts AB 723 disclosure framework for all member listings. San Diego MLS Aligned with AB 723 Mirrors AB 723 statutory minimums plus CRMLS-style label requirement.

Civil exposure ranking: # 1 in the US AB 723 statutory cause of action + UCL §17200 (no cap, attorneys' fees) + CLRA + active plaintiff bar + sophisticated buyer base. See how E&O AI exclusions interact with California exposure →

Stay California -compliant automatically SofaBrain burns the required disclosure into every render, packages the original unaltered image, and emits state-specific compliance metadata — configured for the California regulatory regime. Try SofaBrain — Free