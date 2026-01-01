California AI Virtual Staging Compliance
California AB 723 and CRMLS Rule 11.5.2 are both in force
California is the first US state with a dedicated AI-altered listing disclosure statute. AB 723 (Bus. & Prof. Code §10140.8) took effect January 1, 2026. CRMLS Rule 11.5.2 updated in lockstep. Realtors face DRE discipline plus UCL §17200 and CLRA private rights of action.
Last updated 2026-05-19
Key facts for California realtors
- ●Statutory: every AI-altered listing image needs disclosure on/adjacent to the image plus a link/QR to the original.
- ●Site-controlled listings must embed the unaltered original directly on the page.
- ●CRMLS Rule 11.5.2 adds parallel-image and labeling requirements on top of AB 723.
- ●CRMLS bans AI-generated landscaping and structural element edits outright.
- ●No fixed AB 723 fine — enforcement runs through DRE discipline (B&P §10176/10177) + private UCL/CLRA actions.
- ●California has the highest civil-exposure ranking in our state matrix.
MLS boards in California
CRMLSRule 11.5.2
Largest CA MLS (~103K subscribers). Requires labeling + parallel original. AI landscaping flatly banned.
Bay Area Real Estate Information Services (BAREIS)Aligned with AB 723
Adopts AB 723 disclosure framework for all member listings.
San Diego MLSAligned with AB 723
Mirrors AB 723 statutory minimums plus CRMLS-style label requirement.
Deep-dive compliance guides for California
California AB 723
California AB 723 (Business & Professions Code §10140.8) took effect January 1, 2026. Plain-English guide for realtors: what counts as a "digitally altered image", what disclosure you must provide, what AB 723 does NOT do, and how to stay compliant on the MLS.
Effective 2026-01-01
CRMLS Rule 11.5.2
CRMLS updated Rule 11.5.2 in lockstep with California AB 723. Plain-English guide for the 103,000+ CRMLS subscribers: what to label, the parallel-original requirement, categorical prohibitions on altering real property elements, and how enforcement works.
Effective 2026-01-01
Civil exposure ranking: #1 in the US
AB 723 statutory cause of action + UCL §17200 (no cap, attorneys' fees) + CLRA + active plaintiff bar + sophisticated buyer base.See how E&O AI exclusions interact with California exposure →
AI virtual staging for California cities
Browse verified realtors, photographers, designers, and home stagers in every covered California metro — and stage your next listing in 30 seconds:
Los Angeles
San Francisco
San Diego
Long Beach
Sacramento
Stay California-compliant automatically
SofaBrain burns the required disclosure into every render, packages the original unaltered image, and emits state-specific compliance metadata — configured for the California regulatory regime.Try SofaBrain — Free
Disclaimer. This page summarises California laws, MLS rules, ethics guidance, and insurance practices as of 2026-05-19. It is not legal advice and does not create an attorney-client relationship. For specific compliance questions, consult an attorney licensed in California or your E&O carrier.